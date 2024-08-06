Dutch builder floats out 80-metre custom yacht
Dutch builder Damen Yachting recently floated out a new custom yacht at its facilities in Galati, Romania. The vessel is the second in a series and is scheduled for delivery to an undisclosed owner in 2026.
The yacht boasts exterior design work provided by Monaco-based Espen Øino International while the interior spaces were furnished by Sinot. Final outfitting of the vessel will take place in the Netherlands.
Upon completion, the new yacht will have an LOA of 80 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers. The hybrid propulsion system will deliver a service speed of 16.5 knots.
Onboard facilities will include seven suites including an owner's stateroom, a pool, an owner's deck, a 200-square-metre sun deck with a whirlpool and dining area, a lounge, a spa, a gym, space for tenders near the bow, and two folding sea terraces and a pool near the stern.