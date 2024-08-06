Dutch builder floats out 80-metre custom yacht

The yacht boasts exterior design work provided by Monaco-based Espen Øino International while the interior spaces were furnished by Sinot. Final outfitting of the vessel will take place in the Netherlands.

Upon completion, the new yacht will have an LOA of 80 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, and space for 14 guests and 20 crewmembers. The hybrid propulsion system will deliver a service speed of 16.5 knots.