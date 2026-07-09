Dutch builder delivers 101m custom yacht to new owner

Destiny has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, a draught of 4.3 metres, a gross tonnage of 3,818, and space for up to 14 guests. The windows were made large enough to allow as much natural light into the interior spaces.

The vessel also has a slightly raked bow with a cut-out, similar to the earlier and slightly smaller Feadship yachts Defy and Sophia. A touch-and-go helicopter pad has been incorporated near the bow.

Other notable features include an aft pool with a glass bottom, a whirlpool on the upper deck, an enclosed lounge, fold-down balconies, and a beach club.