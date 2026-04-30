Czech investor KKCG lays out vision for Ferretti as it seeks to wrestle control from Chinese group

Ferretti investor KKCG is ready to support the yacht maker's expansion, which should be pursued through acquisitions in the leisure boating market and by developing its defence business, the Czech investment firm's chair said on Thursday.

KKCG founder and Chairman Karel Komarek outlined his view for Ferretti in comments to Reuters as the Czech firm, the second largest shareholder in the boat maker, seeks to gain control of Ferretti's board, challenging the grip of the top investor: China's Weichai Group.

Shareholders in the company vote to elect a new a board of directors on May 14 and KKCG has submitted a list of nominees which includes Komarek as president and current boss Alberto Galassi as chief executive.