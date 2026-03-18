Australian operator fined for illegal boat charters

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is reminding all charter operators of the importance of complying with the law for the safety of crew and passengers on board.

Last month, an AMSA investigation led to the successful prosecution of an unlicensed charter boat operator, Prestige Rentals, for serious offences under the Marine Safety National Law – Domestic Commercial Vessel (DCV).

The prosecution resulted in fines totalling AU$30,000 (US$20,000) for offences that included operating the vessel Lady Royal with paying passengers on board without a certificate of survey or certificate of operation, operating with no unique identifier, and permitting a person to operate a DCV without the required certification.