Australian operator fined for illegal boat charters

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is reminding all charter operators of the importance of complying with the law for the safety of crew and passengers on board.
Last month, an AMSA investigation led to the successful prosecution of an unlicensed charter boat operator, Prestige Rentals, for serious offences under the Marine Safety National Law – Domestic Commercial Vessel (DCV).
The prosecution resulted in fines totalling AU$30,000 (US$20,000) for offences that included operating the vessel Lady Royal with paying passengers on board without a certificate of survey or certificate of operation, operating with no unique identifier, and permitting a person to operate a DCV without the required certification.
AMSA Manager Enforcement and Inspector Support, David Marsh, said this a clear example of how irresponsible behaviour in operating boat charters can be dangerous to everyone involved.
“Operators of illegal boat charters or ‘black charters’ are risking passengers’ lives when they do not meet the required safety standards set by AMSA," Mr Marsh said.
"A vessel must be the subject of a certificate of survey and certificate of operation, have in place a safety management system that addresses the safe operation of the vessel, including emergency procedures and a passenger monitoring plans, to be legally operating as a charter vessel."
In the case of Lady Royal, the operator permitted an unqualified master to be in charge of the vessel with paying passengers, compounding the element of serious risk, according to Mr Marsh.
AMSA identified Lady Royal as a ‘vessel of interest’ during a patrol in December 2024 and followed it back into the Yarra River in Melbourne, boarding it when it berthed at Docklands.
"We strongly advise that you ask if a vessel is appropriately certified to operate and if it has a safety management system in place before you charter it for a recreational activity or a work function," said Mr Marsh. "It’s not worth risking the safety of your family, friends and others on board unlicensed and unsafe charter vessels."