Australian builder starts construction of sail-equipped catamaran yacht
Australia-based custom superyacht builder Echo Yachts has commenced construction of a new sail catamaran vessel at its superyacht building facility in the Australian Marine Complex in Western Australia.
The aluminium-hulled vessel was developed in partnership with Dutch sailing yacht designer Dykstra Naval Architects and Australia's One2Three Naval Architects. Echo Yachts said that the 57-metre-long vessel will be the world’s largest sailing catamaran to date.
The sailing yacht will feature similar luxury accommodation as Echo Yachts' 2023-built motor yacht Charley 2. The new vessel will also feature a vast array of water toys and helicopter landing capabilities as well as a twin-rig sail system by Southern Spars.
Echo Yachts said that, as a result of the addition of sail power, a regenerative power system will be installed, utilising twin shaft generators and a battery storage system to allow for silent running under sail.
With a CPP driveline, this system also allows the vessel to utilise the main engines without the need to run separate generators to power the vessel more efficiently when motoring.