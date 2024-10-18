Rendering of the 57-metre sailing catamaran
Australian builder starts construction of sail-equipped catamaran yacht

Australia-based custom superyacht builder Echo Yachts has commenced construction of a new sail catamaran vessel at its superyacht building facility in the Australian Marine Complex in Western Australia.

The aluminium-hulled vessel was developed in partnership with Dutch sailing yacht designer Dykstra Naval Architects and Australia's One2Three Naval Architects. Echo Yachts said that the 57-metre-long vessel will be the world’s largest sailing catamaran to date.

The sailing yacht will feature similar luxury accommodation as Echo Yachts' 2023-built motor yacht Charley 2. The new vessel will also feature a vast array of water toys and helicopter landing capabilities as well as a twin-rig sail system by Southern Spars.

Echo Yachts said that, as a result of the addition of sail power, a regenerative power system will be installed, utilising twin shaft generators and a battery storage system to allow for silent running under sail.

With a CPP driveline, this system also allows the vessel to utilise the main engines without the need to run separate generators to power the vessel more efficiently when motoring.

