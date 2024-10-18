Australian builder starts construction of sail-equipped catamaran yacht

The aluminium-hulled vessel was developed in partnership with Dutch sailing yacht designer Dykstra Naval Architects and Australia's One2Three Naval Architects. Echo Yachts said that the 57-metre-long vessel will be the world’s largest sailing catamaran to date.

The sailing yacht will feature similar luxury accommodation as Echo Yachts' 2023-built motor yacht Charley 2. The new vessel will also feature a vast array of water toys and helicopter landing capabilities as well as a twin-rig sail system by Southern Spars.