Atlas Ocean Voyages announces luxury expedition sailing yacht

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that the company is constructing its first luxury expedition sailing yacht. The new vessel, named Atlas Adventurer, will have a gross tonnage of 26,000 and will feature hybrid propulsion and solid sails.

The yacht will be equipped with three carbon masts and measures 690 feet (210.3 metres) in length. Atlas Ocean Voyages stated the vessel uses dual-fuel engines and electric-hybrid propulsion, including a nine-megawatt marine battery system.

The design includes zero-speed fin stabilisers, two vertical fin stabilisers, and a reinforced hull with Ice Class 1B capability.

"This new…sailing yacht represents the next step in our growth," said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. Rodriguez stated the vessel, "allows us to expand our destination footprint into regions our guests have been asking us for."