Atlas Ocean Voyages announces luxury expedition sailing yacht

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that the company is constructing its first luxury expedition sailing yacht. The new vessel, named Atlas Adventurer, will have a gross tonnage of 26,000 and will feature hybrid propulsion and solid sails.
The yacht will be equipped with three carbon masts and measures 690 feet (210.3 metres) in length. Atlas Ocean Voyages stated the vessel uses dual-fuel engines and electric-hybrid propulsion, including a nine-megawatt marine battery system.
The design includes zero-speed fin stabilisers, two vertical fin stabilisers, and a reinforced hull with Ice Class 1B capability.
"This new…sailing yacht represents the next step in our growth," said James A. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Ocean Voyages. Rodriguez stated the vessel, "allows us to expand our destination footprint into regions our guests have been asking us for."
The sailing yacht is designed to accommodate 400 guests and a crew of 275. Onboard facilities include seven dining venues, a culinary studio for hands-on learning, five lounges, and two outdoor bars. The ship will also feature an expanded fitness and wellness centre and a swimming pool.
For exploration, the vessel will carry tenders such as inflatable boats and motorboats and will include a marina platform with an ocean pool.
Atlas Ocean Voyages stated that Atlas Adventurer is expected to begin serving destinations across Asia and Africa in late 2028. Regions listed by the company include Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Seychelles, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa.
Additional details regarding suite designs and dining concepts will be released by the company in the coming months.