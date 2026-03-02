Zurich Insurance to acquire UK's Beazley for $11 billion

The British insurer Beazley has agreed to the terms of an 8.1 billion pound ($10.8 billion) takeover bid from Zurich Insurance Group, the companies said on Monday, as the Swiss firm looks to expand its foothold in speciality insurance.

Analysts say the takeover is likely to pave the way for more deals across the sector, as competition rises for market share in the fast-growing speciality insurance market.

"Beyond giving finality to the transaction, the announcement might also be read as a signal that Beazley's loss exposures, and likely those of the broader specialty insurance market, remain contained," brokerage Jefferies said in a note.