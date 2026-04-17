What exactly did shipowners and governments say about Hormuz reopening?

Iran's foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for transporting global oil and gas, was open for all commercial vessels following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon. Here are some quotes from the shipping industry and world leaders on the Iranian declaration.
Hapag-Lloyd: "If all open issues are cleared (i.e. insurance coverage, clear orders of Iranian government/military about the exact sea corridor to be used and the sequence of ships leaving) we would prefer to pass the strait as soon as possible. Our crisis committee is in session and will try to resolve all open items with the relevant parties within the next 24-36 hours."
Maersk: "We have noted the announcement. The safety of our crew, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our priority. Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have followed the guidance of our security partners in the region, and the recommendation so far has been to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Any decision to transit the strait will be based on risk assessments and close monitoring of the security situation, with the latest developments also included in the ongoing assessments."
Knut Arild Hareide, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association: "If this represents a step towards an opening, it is a welcome development. However, the situation remains unresolved, with a number of outstanding uncertainties, including questions related to the presence of sea mines, applicable Iranian conditions, and practical implementation. These aspects will need to be clarified before any transit can be assessed."
Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization: "We are currently verifying the recent announcement related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in terms of its compliance with freedom of navigation for all merchant vessels and secure passage."
Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General: "I welcome Iran’s announcements that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire. This a step in the right direction. The UN position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, respected by everyone."
US President Donald Trump: "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete," Trump wrote on social media.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the move, "goes in the right direction."
"We all oppose any restrictions or system of agreements that would, in effect, amount to an attempt to privatize the strait—and, of course, any toll system."
Cevdet Yilmaz, Turkish Vice President: "We welcome Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz has been reopened to all ships until the end of the ceasefire period, viewing it as an important step towards deescalation of tension. Preventing similar crises, conflicts, and developments that disrupt maritime transport in our region is only possible through dialogue, restraint, and strengthening multilateral cooperation."
Finnish President Alexander Stubb: "Finland stands ready to work on a solution that brings stability to the region and respects international law."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Toby Chopra)