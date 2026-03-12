VW's Everllence sale is contingent on Porsche SE becoming co-investor

Volkswagen will make the sale of a majority stake in its Everllence subsidiary contingent on holding company Porsche SE becoming a co-investor of about 10 per cent in the maker of large marine engines, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While VW has for months been seeking competing bids for Everllence, it has not been previously reported that Porsche SE - the Piech and Porsche families' investment vehicle that controls the VW group - would be a shoo-in for a smaller stake.

Six financial investors have advanced to the second stage of bidding for 51 per cent of the shares after making offers that value all of the maker of large diesel engines and industrial heat pumps at about eight billion euros ($9 billion), the people said.