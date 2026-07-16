VIDEO | Strait of Hormuz traffic thins out as US strikes Iran-bound tanker on blockade restart

Fewer vessels travelled through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the first day after the US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports with both countries escalating strikes across the Persian Gulf, shipping data showed.

Nine vessels crossed the strait on Wednesday, mostly on the Iranian route, down from 13 the previous day, Kpler data showed.

There were no very large crude carrier or liquefied natural gas tankers visibly passing through the strait on Wednesday.