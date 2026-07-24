Viability doubts prompt Thailand to downsize $30b "land bridge" plan

Thailand's government said on Friday it will revise and scale down an ambitious $30 billion plan to build a coast-to-coast "land bridge" after a review cast doubt on the megaproject's commercial viability.

It will instead pursue the expansion of a port in southern Ranong province and related rail links, the government said in a statement.

The original land bridge proposal envisioned THB1 trillion ($30.45 billion) logistics corridor offering an alternative route to the congested Strait of Malacca.