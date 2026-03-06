US to reinsure maritime losses in Persian Gulf up to about $20 billion

The US will provide reinsurance for losses up to $20 billion in the Persian Gulf region, to help provide confidence for oil and gas shippers during the war on Iran, the US International Development Finance Corporation said on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the DFC to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the gulf after oil and liquefied natural gas tanker transit had ground to a halt in the Strait of Hormuz waterway off Iran, where ordinarily 20 per cent of global oil moves daily.

The coverage will occur on a rolling basis and will initially focus on hull and machinery and cargo insurance, DFC said.