US ocean imports dropped in May on 145 per cent tariffs on China

Imports at several of the busiest US seaports dropped sharply in May, after President Donald Trump's short-lived 145 per cent tariffs on many goods from China stalled trade, according to data from Descartes Datamyne.

The world's two biggest economies overnight announced a trade deal framework that sets tariffs on China at the prior 30 per cent rate, subject to final approval. That rate would be combined with the 25 per cent tariffs imposed during Trump's first term, bringing the total China rate to 55 per cent.