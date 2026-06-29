US legislators reintroduce bill seeking to reduce pollution from ships

US Representatives Nanette Barragán (California) and Troy A. Carter, Sr. (Louisiana), along with US Senator Chris Van Hollen (Maryland), have reintroduced the Next Generation Shipping Act.
The legislation would create a US$1 billion per year program through the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration to develop the next generation of "clean" shipping technology and infrastructure.
The bill would help to address pollution that comes from the shipping industry, a major but often unrecognied source of greenhouse gas emissions and port pollution. Through the development and usage of new technologies, the program seeks to protect the health of US port and coastal communities, and help the US reduce pollution.
"The Next Generation Shipping Act is about investing in cleaner technologies... [and] making sure the United States leads in the future of maritime innovation, all while making sure we do so in a way that preserves public health," said Representative Barragán. "By acting now, we can protect our communities, strengthen our economy, and build a more sustainable shipping industry for generations to come."
"By advancing zero‑emission vessels, modernising port infrastructure, and strengthening domestic shipbuilding, this legislation charts a cleaner, smarter course for the shipping industry," added Representative Carter.