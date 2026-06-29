US legislators reintroduce bill seeking to reduce pollution from ships

US Representatives Nanette Barragán (California) and Troy A. Carter, Sr. (Louisiana), along with US Senator Chris Van Hollen (Maryland), have reintroduced the Next Generation Shipping Act.

The legislation would create a US$1 billion per year program through the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration to develop the next generation of "clean" shipping technology and infrastructure.

The bill would help to address pollution that comes from the shipping industry, a major but often unrecognied source of greenhouse gas emissions and port pollution. Through the development and usage of new technologies, the program seeks to protect the health of US port and coastal communities, and help the US reduce pollution.