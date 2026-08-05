US Jones Act waiver may be extended in effort to tame gas prices

The White House is expected to extend a waiver of the century-old Jones Act in the coming days to try and hold down gasoline prices, sources said, as President Donald Trump escalates his attacks on Exxon Mobil and Chevron for making "too much money."

The Jones Act requires cargo moving between US ports to be carried on ships built in the US, owned by US companies and crewed by American workers, and the waiver aims to lower gas prices by increasing shipping flexibility and reducing transport bottlenecks.

The oil industry had expected an extension by the end of July. But administration officials have continued meeting with maritime industry representatives and lawmakers over potential changes to narrow the scope of the waiver while preserving flexibility to move critical fuel supplies, according to three people familiar with the discussions who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.