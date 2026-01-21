US District Court dismisses Hawaii company's constitutional claim against Jones Act

A US District Court decision has dismissed a challenge to the US Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly known as the Jones Act, which ensures vessels transporting cargo from point to point in the United States must be American-built, -owned and -crewed.

In a 46-page opinion, Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia rejected claims that the Jones Act violates the Due Process Clause and the obscure Port Preference Clause of the Constitution.

Local lobby group the American Maritime Partnership (AMP) said the ruling, "reaffirms the statute’s vital role in maintaining America’s merchant marine for commercial and national security purposes as part of a long-standing history of American cabotage."