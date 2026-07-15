US considers extending Jones Act waivers to counter supply disruptions

The White House is weighing another extension of waivers allowing foreign ships to transport goods between US ports as renewed conflict with Iran raises concerns about energy prices and supply disruptions, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

The Trump administration is considering whether to extend the waivers with geographic restrictions, limiting where foreign-flagged vessels can transport goods between US ports, as officials seek to preserve a tool they say has helped ease supply pressures.

The White House, along with the Energy, Transportation and Interior departments, met earlier this week to weigh options ahead of a potential decision before the end of July, sources said.