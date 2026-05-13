Unlikely allies US and China agree on Strait of Hormuz free passage

Senior US and Chinese officials agree that no country can be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department told Reuters on Tuesday, in a sign that the two countries are trying to find common ground on efforts to pressure Iran to give up control of the vital waterway.

The statement by the State Department comes ahead of a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, where Iran's chokehold on the strait will be on the agenda.

Iran's near-complete closure of the vital trade artery since the joint Israeli-US airstrikes on the country on February 28 has sent shockwaves through global energy markets.