UniSea acquires intelligence company Kaiko Systems

UniSea has completed the acquisition of maritime software company Kaiko Systems to further expand its fleet management system (FMS) with AI-powered pre-inspection tools, establishing a new international maritime tech group.
UniSea said the combination brings together two complementary specialist software businesses serving the global maritime industry, with the combined group supporting over 4,000 vessels worldwide.
UniSea’s HSEQ, maintenance, procurement, and drydocking platform supports more than 3,000 vessels. Kaiko Systems meanwhile deliver specialisd, AI-powered tools for vessel inspections, SIRE 2.0 self-assessments, port state control preparation, and other applications used on over 1,000 vessels across the tanker, bulk, container and mixed fleets.
“This acquisition strengthens our position, broadening the FMS suite while keeping [our] customer-driven, specialised approach,” said UniSea founder and CEO Kurt Roar Vilhelmsen.
“Kaiko adds comprehensive frontline inspections to the group and is a natural next step in UniSea's transition from HSEQ specialist to full-suite FMS provider. We are now very excited about what we can achieve together with Kaiko for our customers and the broader maritime market.”
Kaiko Systems will continue to operate as a distinct entity with its own team. UniSea said customers using either product today are not required to change how they work, but the combined group will offer seamless integration points so data can flow between Kaiko and UniSea modules.