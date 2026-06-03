UniSea acquires intelligence company Kaiko Systems

UniSea has completed the acquisition of maritime software company Kaiko Systems to further expand its fleet management system (FMS) with AI-powered pre-inspection tools, establishing a new international maritime tech group.

UniSea said the combination brings together two complementary specialist software businesses serving the global maritime industry, with the combined group supporting over 4,000 vessels worldwide.

UniSea’s HSEQ, maintenance, procurement, and drydocking platform supports more than 3,000 vessels. Kaiko Systems meanwhile deliver specialisd, AI-powered tools for vessel inspections, SIRE 2.0 self-assessments, port state control preparation, and other applications used on over 1,000 vessels across the tanker, bulk, container and mixed fleets.