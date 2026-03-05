Union: seafarers can refuse to sail through Mideast gulf region

Seafarers have the right to refuse to sail on ships passing through the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, after the threat level for the region was raised to its highest level, labour union and shipping industry groups said on Thursday.

Around 300 ships are anchored on both sides of the strait while the US-led war against Iran escalates. Since February 28, nine ships have been damaged and at least one seafarer has been killed.

As part of negotiated arrangements reached on Thursday between mariners and commercial shipping companies, known as the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), seafarers can refuse to sail into the area, with repatriation at the company’s cost and compensation equal to two months’ basic wage.