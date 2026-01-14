UN keeps Red Sea ship attack reports as Russia takes a jab at US

The UN Security Council on Wednesday asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to continue providing monthly reports on any further attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, spurring Russia to taunt the United States.

"We believe that amid present-day realities, the Security Council would be well advised to monitor attacks on commercial transport in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea," Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva told the 15-member body.

Since September, the United States has carried out a campaign of strikes against drug traffickers off the coast of Venezuela. There have been around 20 strikes that have killed more than 80 people.

The US has also seized five tankers as it stepped up efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports. The United States, speaking after Russia in the Security Council, did not respond to the Russian gibe.