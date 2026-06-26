UAE presses Iran for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday stressed the need to protect maritime corridors and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

The exchange, reported by state news agency WAM, marks a rare public contact between Abu Dhabi and Tehran following tensions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

It was the first announced conversation between the two ministers since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which were followed by Iranian attacks across the Persian Gulf, including in the United Arab Emirates, where the US has military bases.