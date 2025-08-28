Teledyne to acquire TransponderTech business from Saab
Teledyne Technologies has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab. The acquisition includes a portfolio of connected commercial maritime products, including automatic identification system (AIS), VHF data exchange system (VDES), and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies.
Based in Sweden, TransponderTech provides SOLAS-certified communications and navigation solutions for commercial maritime and military applications, including advanced systems designed to counter GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing threats. The company also describes itself as a “pioneer” in developing the next-generation VDES technology, which offers enhanced security and expanded data exchange capabilities.
The acquired business will become part of Teledyne FLIR’s Maritime group, which also includes Raymarine, FLIR Marine, and ChartWorld.
Grégoire Outters, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne FLIR Maritime and Raymarine, stated that TransponderTech's products are complementary to the group's existing offerings and that the addition of the new technologies should enhance the safety and efficiency of their customers at sea.
The transaction is Teledyne’s twelfth corporate carve-out and its third in 2025. It is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.