Teledyne to acquire TransponderTech business from Saab

The acquired business will become part of Teledyne FLIR’s Maritime group, which also includes Raymarine, FLIR Marine, and ChartWorld.

Grégoire Outters, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne FLIR Maritime and Raymarine, stated that TransponderTech's products are complementary to the group's existing offerings and that the addition of the new technologies should enhance the safety and efficiency of their customers at sea.

The transaction is Teledyne’s twelfth corporate carve-out and its third in 2025. It is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.