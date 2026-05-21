World conflicts and a sliding yen send Japan oil import prices soaring

Japan's crude oil import price hit a record high in yen terms in April, according to Ministry of Finance data, driven by soaring crude prices amid the Middle East conflict and the weak yen.

The customs-cleared import price for crude oil stood at JPY101,389 ($637.8) per kilolitre, the highest since comparable records began in 1979. The previous record was JPY99,600 in July 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a ministry official.

In dollar terms, the customs-cleared import price was $101.2 per barrel, the 57th highest on record.