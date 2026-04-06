With Hormuz waiver in hand, Iraq asks oil buyers for loading plans

Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO has asked its customers to submit crude oil lifting schedules within 24 hours, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, following media reports that Iran has exempted Iraq from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

"In light of the above, and to ensure the continuity and stability of crude oil export operations, we urge your esteemed company to submit its lifting schedules within 24 hours to enable the timely processing of your lifting programmes, including vessel nominations and the contractual volumes, in full alignment with the agreed terms and conditions," SOMO said in the document issued on April 5.

"We hereby reaffirm that all loading terminals, including the Basrah Oil Terminal (BOT) and associated facilities, remain fully operational, and SOMO is in a state of full readiness to execute all contractual lifting programmes without any limitation," the document said.