West African crude stays home as sellers wait for higher bids

West African crude oil trade for April-loading cargoes has slowed, despite shortages caused by the Iran war, as sellers reserve barrels for their own refineries unless particularly high bids emerge, four crude traders told Reuters.

The unusual development is another sign of how the US-Israeli war against Iran, which has effectively shut tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and forced Middle East producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq to cut output, is affecting flows and trading in the global physical market.

Around 20 West African crude cargoes on the April loading schedule are available to buy, two traders said this week, even though the war has drastically tightened the global oil market and the schedules for May cargoes have already emerged.