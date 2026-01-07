West African crude market quiet as traders await tenders

The West African crude market was quiet on Wednesday as traders awaited tenders from national oil companies.
Tenders from Indian Oil Corp and Pertamina are expected overnight, one trader said.
In the wider market, Shell agreed to buy a 35 per cent stake in two undeveloped offshore blocks in ultra-deep waters off Angola from Chevron, the European energy major said on Tuesday without disclosing financial details.
Angola has undertaken major regulatory reforms to attract investment into its energy sector, where it aims to keep production above one million barrels per day.
Oil output from Senegal's Sangomar offshore field was about 36.2 million barrels in 2025, the energy ministry reported on Wednesday, beating a forecast of 34.5 million barrels.
Nigeria's overall crude and oil imports in December fell by nearly 13.1 per cent from November, Kpler data showed, probably because of maintenance at the Dangote refinery.
