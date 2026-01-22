West African crude differentials steady ahead of Indian tenders

West African crude oil differentials held steady on Thursday, as market participants awaited results of Indian buy tenders.

The West African crude market has been relatively quiet lately, a trade source told Reuters on Thursday. Differentials have not picked up in line with those in the North Sea where bidding on benchmark grades has been firm of late.

As such, West African grades have seen little uplift from the issues affecting exports of Caspian CPC Blend.

Indian Oil, India's largest oil company, was expected to hold three tenders on Wednesday evening, a trade source told Reuters, but results were slow to surface on Thursday.