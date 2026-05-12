Weaker margins drive down prices for Russian Urals in India

Premiums for Russia’s Urals crude oil in India have declined as refiners cut purchases amid weak refining margins, three traders said.

Russian Urals crude for delivery to Indian ports in June is trading at a premium of $2–4 a barrel to Brent, down from $6–7 a barrel for May-delivery cargoes, traders said.

Urals has traded at a premium to Brent in Indian ports since early March, after the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.