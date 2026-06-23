Weak China demand and US-Iran deal pressure Russian crude prices

Russia's Far East ESPO Blend crude differentials for delivery to China in July-August have slipped to around parity with ICE Brent, pressured by weak Chinese demand and expectations of higher global supply following a US-Iran peace deal, three trading sources said.

The softer pricing trend, also visible in India — the second-largest buyer of Russian crude — is further constraining Moscow's revenues, already under pressure from lower global oil prices.

The US waiver on Iranian oil may push ESPO Blend differentials down to a discount against the ICE Brent benchmark in China. One source added that Russian oil suppliers paused offers on Tuesday following the announcement.