Wary of escalation, Estonia says it will not detain Russian "shadow fleet"

NATO member Estonia will refrain from detaining Russia's "shadow fleet" vessels in the Baltic Sea, worried that seizing oil tankers and other ships sanctioned by the West could lead Moscow to defend them militarily, a senior commander said on Friday.

Britain and other European nations, including France, Belgium and Sweden, have stepped up efforts to detain ageing tankers used by Moscow to secure vital funding for its four-year war against Ukraine.

But Estonia, the northernmost Baltic state located close to Russia's main oil and fuel export facilities in the Gulf of Finland, is practising restraint after an unsuccessful attempt to board a Russian vessel last year.