War-driven disruptions allow Russian naphtha to gain ground in Asia

Russia ramped up naphtha exports to Singapore, Indonesia and India in March, capitalising on Asian demand due to Persian Gulf supply disruptions, data from LSEG and market sources showed.

Exports from Russian ports to Singapore rose above 500,000 tonnes last month, while shipments to India and Indonesia more than doubled from February to around 310,000 tonnes and 114,000 tonnes respectively, shipping data showed.

Asian markets were hit by an unexpected naphtha shortage in March after the Iran war disrupted energy production and shipping from the Middle East, tightening regional supplies.