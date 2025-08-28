Volatility surges on China oil futures after US sanctions Yangshan port

Volatility increased in Chinese crude and fuel oil futures markets this week on concerns US sanctions on an oil storage terminal in east China would prevent physical deliveries for the contracts.

The State Department on August 21 imposed sanctions on Yangshan Shengang International Petroleum Storage and Transportation in Zhejiang province and Qingdao Port Haiye Dongjiakou Oil Products in Shandong province for handling imports of Iranian oil aboard tankers previously targeted by US sanctions.

Chinese majors and international trading houses store fuel oil or hold warehouse receipts in the bonded delivery tanks linked to the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for futures contract settlement at Yangshan.