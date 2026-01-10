Vitol to load first diluent cargo under Venezuela supply deal this weekend

Commodities trader Vitol is expected to load the first cargo of naphtha from the US to Venezuela this weekend under a new supply agreement announced just days ago by President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The flow of naphtha, used as a diluent to thin Venezuela's heavy crude oil and make it easier to move and process, would mark a key milestone in efforts to boost production in the South American country as the Trump administration focuses on reviving its oil industry after removing illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro from power last week.

State-run PDVSA had been reducing output in recent days after a months-long US naval blockade cut its shipments and forced it to store oil on ships as onshore tanks filled up.