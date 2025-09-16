Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to the US

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote refinery on Monday, according to vessel-tracking data and two sources familiar with the matter.

The delivery, on the tanker Gemini Pearl, marks a major milestone for the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery, as energy market participants had been waiting to see when its production would start meeting strict US motor fuels standards.