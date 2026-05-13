Vietnam ramps up refined oil buys to bridge war-driven supply gap

Vietnam ramped up imports of refined oil products after the outbreak of the Iran war to offset a drop in crude supplies for the country's refineries, customs data shows. The shift helped the Southeast Asian industrial hub cushion the impact of the Persian Gulf crisis.

But it also contributed to an unusual trade deficit for the export-reliant economy and a sharp rise in consumer prices, which jumped 5.46 per cent in April, above the 4.5 per cent target set by the government.

In the March to April period, Hanoi increased its imports of refined oil products by nearly 17 per cent from a year earlier by volume and by 144 per cent in dollar terms, according to a Reuters analysis of Vietnam's customs data.