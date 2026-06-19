VESSEL REVIEW | Western Acacia – Versatile MR tanker to support regional and shortsea chemical trade

China’s Wuhu Shipyard has delivered a new MR chemical tanker to Hong Kong-based EGPN Bulk Carrier.

Western Acacia is the lead ship in a planned series of eight chemical tankers ordered by EGPN from the same builder.

All eight ships in the series have been designed to be capable of transporting IMO Type II chemicals, including methanol and biofuels, and to feature emissions-reducing technologies. They will be operated primarily on regional and shortsea routes.