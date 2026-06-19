VESSEL REVIEW | Western Acacia – Versatile MR tanker to support regional and shortsea chemical trade
China’s Wuhu Shipyard has delivered a new MR chemical tanker to Hong Kong-based EGPN Bulk Carrier.
Western Acacia is the lead ship in a planned series of eight chemical tankers ordered by EGPN from the same builder.
All eight ships in the series have been designed to be capable of transporting IMO Type II chemicals, including methanol and biofuels, and to feature emissions-reducing technologies. They will be operated primarily on regional and shortsea routes.
Designed for inland navigation in some key areas
Western Acacia has an LOA of 149.8 metres (491.5 feet), a beam of 23 metres (75 feet), a draught of 9.1 metres (30 feet), and a summer deadweight of approximately 18,500.
Her air draught is set at 35.5 metres (116 feet) to permit navigation through the Great Lakes, though the ship can also access a broad range of terminals in other regions such as the Mediterranean if needed.
Built to accommodate various liquid cargo types and grades
The ship is equipped with separate cargo tanks with corrosion-resistant interior linings, 14 independent submersible pumps and six sets of independent pipelines, allowing her to simultaneously load and unload six different grades of cargo under multiple categories including crude oil, refined chemicals, and vegetable oil.
Her ability to easily shift between cargo types makes her suitable for serving diverse customer requirements within a given period.
The propulsion can deliver a service speed of 14 knots. The propulsion arrangement also features a selective catalytic reduction system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier II and EEXI Phase III requirements.
A safety shelter has been incorporated on board in line with ISPS regulations.
Western Acacia was built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements, including those under the AUT-UMS unattended engine room notation, as well as Hong Kong flag requirements.