VESSEL REVIEW | Valentin Rykov – Russian Navy tanker with emergency response capability

Large transport capacity for supporting deployed surface forces

The new tanker will be used primarily for the transport of diesel and aviation fuel and containerised and dry cargo (including food, ammunition, and spare parts) as well as the collection of shipboard waste (such as bilge water and discarded food) in support of deployed Russian Navy vessels. As a replenishment ship, the tanker will help extend the operating range of the navy’s surface combatants, allowing these to conduct operations for sustained periods far from Russian home waters.

Secondary missions will include patrols, transport of personnel, firefighting, salvage, towing of damaged vessels, and search and rescue (SAR). The vessel also has a large aft flight deck for use with Ka-27 multi-role helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).