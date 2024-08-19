VESSEL REVIEW | Thun Reliance – Short-sea tanker with emissions-reducing features

“These tankers are fully managed by the MF Shipping Group based in the Netherlands,” Thun Tankers told Baird Maritime. “A further six tankers are currently on order, with deliveries scheduled up to 2027.”

The new tanker has an LOA of 114.95 metres (377.13 feet), a moulded beam of 15.87 metres (52.07 feet), a draught of 6.95 metres (22.8 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 7,999, and 13 coated cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,500 cubic metres (340,000 feet). Power is provided by a 1,950kW (2,610hp) main engine.