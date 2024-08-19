VESSEL REVIEW | Thun Reliance – Short-sea tanker with emissions-reducing features
Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit has delivered the second vessel in a series ordered by Swedish tanker operator Thun Tankers. Thun Reliance is the second in a planned series of vessels boasting an innovative design and features that help keep energy usage as low as possible.
“These tankers are fully managed by the MF Shipping Group based in the Netherlands,” Thun Tankers told Baird Maritime. “A further six tankers are currently on order, with deliveries scheduled up to 2027.”
The new tanker has an LOA of 114.95 metres (377.13 feet), a moulded beam of 15.87 metres (52.07 feet), a draught of 6.95 metres (22.8 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 7,999, and 13 coated cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,500 cubic metres (340,000 feet). Power is provided by a 1,950kW (2,610hp) main engine.
Operations with reduced environmental impact
Thun Reliance and its sisters are part of Thun Tankers’ fleet renewal program, carefully tailor-made to reduce carbon footprint and meet clients’ future demands. Construction of the ships is in compliance with Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1A requirements to ensure year-round service in the Baltic Sea.
“There are several advantages to building in a series,” said Thun Tankers. “The uniformity of the vessels improves operational efficiency and enhances crew experience. Once you have sailed on one of these ships, you become familiar with them all. Seafarers often share their experiences, so everyone benefits from this shared knowledge."
In addition, building in a series allows progressive lessons to be learned, and these can later be applied to improvements on subsequent vessels.
“The R-class series, with R standing for Resource Efficient, continues the tradition of advancing environmental performance,” the owner added. “Each new vessel in the series has progressively reduced its environmental impact through innovations such as UPS battery packs, shore power systems, and adaptive propulsion technologies to minimise energy consumption.”
Thun Tankers explained that Thun Reliance is designed to not only meet but also exceed future environmental regulations. This vessel has been carefully designed to meet current needs while anticipating and exceeding customers' future requirements.
The hybrid and adaptive drive system ensures that the minimum amount of energy is used per tonne of cargo transported over one mile, optimising efficiency and minimising environmental impact. The installation of a shaft generator, which also acts as an auxiliary power source for propulsion, allows the vessel to operate efficiently without the need for an oversized engine. If additional power is required, the generator can augment the main propulsion setup.
Enhanced monitoring of critical systems for better efficiency
“The onboard electronics include advanced adaptive propulsion and a sophisticated power management system to ensure minimum energy consumption under all operating conditions,” said Thun Tankers. “The vessel is also equipped with performance monitoring systems that continuously optimise overall engine performance. To further improve operational efficiency, the performance monitoring system will create a digital twin and use artificial intelligence to refine energy efficiency.”
The vessel is also equipped with advanced electric cargo pumps driven by frequency converters, which improve both energy efficiency and performance. It also has the ability to heat cargo tanks, which is essential for handling different types of cargo.
“The main deck is designed to be flush, which simplifies maintenance and ensures a cleaner, more efficient operating environment,” Thun Tankers told Baird Maritime. “The installation of a grid converter further optimises electrical energy consumption, helping to reduce emissions.”
Thun Reliance will enter into a long term contract with Swedish fuel company Preem. The vessel has been designed specifically for short sea shipping in the North and Baltic Seas, taking into account the charterer's requirements and utilising the MF Shipping Group's extensive experience in operating tankers in these waters to achieve the optimum operating profile.