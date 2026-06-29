VESSEL REVIEW | Steelbeton 0-01 – Floating oil storage platform built for Russian coastal and inland waters

Russia’s Galaktika Shipyard has completed construction of a new non-self-propelled floating oil storage platform.

Steelbeton 0-01 (Сталебетон 0-01) was designed by Saint Petersburg-based engineering firm Baltspetsproekt. It is the first to be built under the Project 04650 series of oil storage platforms, which were designed to be capable of year-round storage of liquid cargo such as crude oil and petroleum products.

To permit year-round operation even in Arctic waters and the Northern Sea Route, the platform was built to be able to operate in air temperatures ranging from –35 to 35 degrees Celsius and water temperatures as low as –4 degrees Celsius.