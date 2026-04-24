VESSEL REVIEW | Sino-Ocean 9802 – Chinese inland chemical tanker with methanol propulsion
Chinese shipping company Changyun Logistics has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker capable of operating in inland waters.
Sino-Ocean 9802 (远洋9802; Yuanyang 9802) will be operated primarily on the Yangtze River. The ship was built specifically for the transport of hazardous chemicals.
Capable of long-range operation
The newbuild has an LOA of 109.98 metres (360.83 feet), a beam of 16.26 metres (53.35 feet), a depth of 6.3 metres (21 feet), a maximum cargo capacity of 5,000 tons, and a range of 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles), thus allowing her to sail more than half of the total length of Yangtze River even without refuelling.
Boasting systems that ensure greater safety and ease of maintenance
Power for the ship is provided by two Weichai WH20 1,000kW (1,300hp) main engines that run exclusively on methanol.
An intelligent methanol monitoring system helps ensure safety during fuel storage and transfer from the tanks to the engine. The system boasts a modular design to reduce operating and maintenance costs.
Sino-Ocean 9802 was built in compliance with China Classification Society rules.