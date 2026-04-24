Sino-Ocean 9802
Sino-Ocean 9802China Classification Society
Tankers

VESSEL REVIEW | Sino-Ocean 9802 – Chinese inland chemical tanker with methanol propulsion

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Chinese shipping company Changyun Logistics has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker capable of operating in inland waters.

Sino-Ocean 9802 (远洋9802; Yuanyang 9802) will be operated primarily on the Yangtze River. The ship was built specifically for the transport of hazardous chemicals.

Capable of long-range operation

The newbuild has an LOA of 109.98 metres (360.83 feet), a beam of 16.26 metres (53.35 feet), a depth of 6.3 metres (21 feet), a maximum cargo capacity of 5,000 tons, and a range of 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles), thus allowing her to sail more than half of the total length of Yangtze River even without refuelling.

Boasting systems that ensure greater safety and ease of maintenance

Sino-Ocean 9802
Sino-Ocean 9802Weichai

Power for the ship is provided by two Weichai WH20 1,000kW (1,300hp) main engines that run exclusively on methanol.

An intelligent methanol monitoring system helps ensure safety during fuel storage and transfer from the tanks to the engine. The system boasts a modular design to reduce operating and maintenance costs.

Sino-Ocean 9802 was built in compliance with China Classification Society rules.

Sino-Ocean 9802
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Chemical tanker
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: Changyun Logistics, China
Length overall: 109.98 metres (360.83 feet)
Beam: 16.26 metres (53.35 feet)
Depth: 6.3 metres (21 feet)
Capacity: 5,000 tons
Main engines: 2 x Weichai WH20, each 1,000 kW (1,300 hp)
Range: 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles)
Type of fuel: Methanol
Operational area: Yangtze River, China
Asia
China
China Classification Society
Yangtze River
Sino Ocean 9802 (vessel)
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