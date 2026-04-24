VESSEL REVIEW | Sino-Ocean 9802 – Chinese inland chemical tanker with methanol propulsion

Chinese shipping company Changyun Logistics has taken delivery of a new chemical tanker capable of operating in inland waters.

Sino-Ocean 9802 (远洋9802; Yuanyang 9802) will be operated primarily on the Yangtze River. The ship was built specifically for the transport of hazardous chemicals.

Capable of long-range operation

The newbuild has an LOA of 109.98 metres (360.83 feet), a beam of 16.26 metres (53.35 feet), a depth of 6.3 metres (21 feet), a maximum cargo capacity of 5,000 tons, and a range of 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles), thus allowing her to sail more than half of the total length of Yangtze River even without refuelling.