VESSEL REVIEW | Seadevil – German Tanker Shipping Group welcomes ice-capable chemical carrier to fleet

The German Tanker Shipping Group (GTS) has taken delivery of a new oil/chemical carrier built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China.

Seadevil is the first ship in a new series of six MR tankers to be ordered by GTS from the same builder. The vessels were designed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design for global operations with high requirements for navigational safety, situational awareness, and system reliability.

The newbuild has an LOA of 199 metres (653 feet), a beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a depth of 16.6 metres (54.5 feet), a deadweight of approximately 41,000, and a gross tonnage of 30,425.