VESSEL REVIEW | Seadevil – German Tanker Shipping Group welcomes ice-capable chemical carrier to fleet
The German Tanker Shipping Group (GTS) has taken delivery of a new oil/chemical carrier built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry in China.
Seadevil is the first ship in a new series of six MR tankers to be ordered by GTS from the same builder. The vessels were designed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design for global operations with high requirements for navigational safety, situational awareness, and system reliability.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199 metres (653 feet), a beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a depth of 16.6 metres (54.5 feet), a deadweight of approximately 41,000, and a gross tonnage of 30,425.
Optimised hull coupled with significant cargo capacity
The owner said the vessel has optimised main particulars and a refined hull form tailored for superior performance across global trade routes.
Energy efficiency is enhanced through advanced hull optimisation, including FKAB’s patented bow design that helps deliver reductions in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions throughout the vessel’s lifecycle.
The vessel features a high-precision cargo system with 12 independent cargo tanks and two slop tanks, each equipped with dedicated pumps and monitoring systems. This configuration allows the simultaneous handling of up to 14 different cargo types, guaranteeing operational flexibility and fast turnaround times while fully complying with OCIMF and IBC Code standards.
Propulsion configured for reduced energy consumption during navigation and in port
The vessel boasts a controllable-pitch propeller system with real-time pitch and speed optimisation. GTS said this advanced propulsion solution can dynamically adapt to operating conditions, delivering over 10 per cent improvement in propulsion efficiency in addition to propelling the ship to a service speed of 13 knots.
The solution can ensure smooth, seamless transitions between low-speed ice navigation and normal open-water sailing, offering both operational flexibility and reduced fuel consumption.
The propulsion configuration integrates a 6,000kW (8,000hp) IMO Tier III medium-speed main engine from MAN, a shaft generator, a 402kWh lithium-titanate battery pack, and variable-speed PTO/PTI/PTH functionality. In port, the vessel can operate efficiently using a medium-voltage shore power connection or with the main engine acting as a generator, significantly reducing emissions while conducting cargo operations.
Designed for reliable operation in temperatures as low as –30°C, Seadevil is fully compliant with ice class 1B requirements. A reinforced propeller and a strengthened hull ice belt enable safe and efficient navigation through otherwise difficult ice zones, expanding the vessel’s operational envelope.
Comprehensive electronics suite
GTS said an intelligent power management system continuously optimises propulsion performance, reduces fuel consumption by approximately eight per cent, and enables seamless switching between operating modes. The ship has therefore been granted DNV’s Smart Ship notation.
To satisfy the owner’s requirements for situational awareness and navigational safety, Anschütz supplied the ship bridge solution for all vessels in the series. Key features of the bridge solution include solid-state radars; multifunctional workstations for ECDIS, chart plotting and conning; a NautoPilot 5400 autopilot for high-precision, fuel-efficient steering; and a gyrocompass.
A waste heat recovery system is also installed to help maximise energy use.