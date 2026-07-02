VESSEL REVIEW | RF Ran – Ice-capable chemical tanker fitted with intelligent systems

Norwegian shipping company RFOcean recently took delivery of a new chemical tanker built by China's Wuhu Shipyard.

The Malta-registered RF Ran has an LOA of 113.6 metres (372.7 feet), a beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a depth of nine metres (30 feet), a deadweight of 6,600, and 12 IMO Type II stainless steel cargo tanks with a total capacity of 7,500 cubic metres (1.6 million gallons).

The ship's hull has meanwhile been reinforced to Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A standards, allowing safe navigation in the Baltic Sea during winter ice and other seasonal ice regions. The vessel's design will permit navigation through North American inland waterways such as the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence Seaway.