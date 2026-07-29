Orca Fisher
Orca FisherMarineTraffic.com/Ruud Coster
Tankers

VESSEL REVIEW | Orca Fisher – LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers to serve coastal routes in northwest Europe

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UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons has taken delivery of four new oil/chemical tankers in a series.

The UK-registered Orca Fisher, Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher, and Dolphin Fisher are all optimised for coastal routes. The four ships were built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.

Each tanker has an LOA of 92.9 metres (305 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a moulded depth of nine metres (30 feet), 12 cargo tanks with dedicated pumps and a total capacity of 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons), a deadweight of 6,000, and a gross tonnage of 4,998. The vessels were constructed for unrestricted operation worldwide with hull forms designed for good performance in harsh weather conditions.

Propulsion arrangement optimised for various operating modes

Orca Fisher
Orca FisherJames Fisher

The ships boast 2,070kW (2,800hp) four-stroke, dual-fuel engines that can operate on either LNG or liquefied biogas and that drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 14.5 knots and a service speed of 11 knots at 85 per cent MCR.

James Fisher said they are also fitted with technologies that reduce fuel consumption, improve operational performance, and enhance safety.

Each ship’s main engine is able to run as an auxiliary engine during cargo discharging and other low-load cases in harbour mode by using skip-firing mode. The propulsion setup on each ship also includes 400kW and 800kW main generators, a 250kW emergency generator, and variable frequency drives. LNG fuel is fed from a type C tank that can hold 280 cubic metres (62,000 gallons).

Outfitted for reduced energy consumption and environmental impact

Orca Fisher
Orca FisherMarineTraffic.com/John Pitcher

On each ship, an optimised hull form, propulsion optimisation systems and an integrated rudder and propeller design enhance performance underway, while waste heat recovery technology captures energy from cooling water, exhaust gases and onboard systems to improve energy efficiency alongside. Selective catalytic reduction systems ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.

FKAB said that, among many things, special attention was given to ensuring crew safety, propeller and rudder performance, optimal combination of the main engine and the propeller with regard to rpm and pitch for all speeds, electrical consumption, heat/cooler consumption, environmental protection, and minimal external and internal noise.

Smart systems ensuring safer and more efficient operations

Orca FisherOrca Fisher arrives in London for her christening ceremony, July 21, 2026.
Orca Fisher arrives in London for her christening ceremony, July 21, 2026.James Fisher and Sons

Smart ship connectivity and advanced safety systems – including Starlink connectivity – further support safer, more efficient operations and improved crew well-being, according to the owner.

The four tankers are classed by Bureau Veritas and will be operated by James Fisher Maritime Transport primarily in northwest Europe, where they will deliver IMO class II chemicals and oil products on behalf of customers.

Orca Fisher GA
Orca Fisher, Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher & Dolphin Fisher
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Oil/chemical tankers
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: UK
Owner: James Fisher and Sons, UK
Operator: James Fisher Maritime Transport, UK
Designer: FKAB Marine Design, Sweden
Builder: China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
Length overall: 92.9 metres (305 feet)
Beam: 18 metres (59 feet)
Draught: 6.8 metres (22 feet)
Depth: 9.0 metres (30 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 6000
Gross tonnage: 4998
Capacity: 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons)
Main engine: 2,070 kW (2,800 hp)
Propulsion: Controllable-pitch propeller
Generators: 400 kW; 800 kW; 250 kW
Maximum speed: 14.5 knots
Cruising speed: 11 knots
Hydraulic equipment: 12 x cargo pumps
Satcom: Starlink
Other equipment installed: Waste heat recovery system; selective catalytic reduction system
Types of fuel: LNG; biogas
Fuel capacity: 280 cubic metres (62,000 gallons)
Operational area: Northwest Europe
Europe
United Kingdom
Bureau Veritas
Asia
China
Sweden
LNG
James Fisher and Sons
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
FKAB Marine Design
James Fisher Maritime Transport
Orca Fisher (vessel)
Narwhal Fisher (vessel)
Tiger Fisher (vessel)
Dolphin Fisher (vessel)
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