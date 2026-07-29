VESSEL REVIEW | Orca Fisher – LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers to serve coastal routes in northwest Europe

UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons has taken delivery of four new oil/chemical tankers in a series.

The UK-registered Orca Fisher, Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher, and Dolphin Fisher are all optimised for coastal routes. The four ships were built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.

Each tanker has an LOA of 92.9 metres (305 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a moulded depth of nine metres (30 feet), 12 cargo tanks with dedicated pumps and a total capacity of 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons), a deadweight of 6,000, and a gross tonnage of 4,998. The vessels were constructed for unrestricted operation worldwide with hull forms designed for good performance in harsh weather conditions.