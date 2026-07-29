VESSEL REVIEW | Orca Fisher – LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers to serve coastal routes in northwest Europe
UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons has taken delivery of four new oil/chemical tankers in a series.
The UK-registered Orca Fisher, Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher, and Dolphin Fisher are all optimised for coastal routes. The four ships were built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.
Each tanker has an LOA of 92.9 metres (305 feet), a moulded beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a moulded depth of nine metres (30 feet), 12 cargo tanks with dedicated pumps and a total capacity of 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons), a deadweight of 6,000, and a gross tonnage of 4,998. The vessels were constructed for unrestricted operation worldwide with hull forms designed for good performance in harsh weather conditions.
Propulsion arrangement optimised for various operating modes
The ships boast 2,070kW (2,800hp) four-stroke, dual-fuel engines that can operate on either LNG or liquefied biogas and that drive controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 14.5 knots and a service speed of 11 knots at 85 per cent MCR.
James Fisher said they are also fitted with technologies that reduce fuel consumption, improve operational performance, and enhance safety.
Each ship’s main engine is able to run as an auxiliary engine during cargo discharging and other low-load cases in harbour mode by using skip-firing mode. The propulsion setup on each ship also includes 400kW and 800kW main generators, a 250kW emergency generator, and variable frequency drives. LNG fuel is fed from a type C tank that can hold 280 cubic metres (62,000 gallons).
Outfitted for reduced energy consumption and environmental impact
On each ship, an optimised hull form, propulsion optimisation systems and an integrated rudder and propeller design enhance performance underway, while waste heat recovery technology captures energy from cooling water, exhaust gases and onboard systems to improve energy efficiency alongside. Selective catalytic reduction systems ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.
FKAB said that, among many things, special attention was given to ensuring crew safety, propeller and rudder performance, optimal combination of the main engine and the propeller with regard to rpm and pitch for all speeds, electrical consumption, heat/cooler consumption, environmental protection, and minimal external and internal noise.
Smart systems ensuring safer and more efficient operations
Smart ship connectivity and advanced safety systems – including Starlink connectivity – further support safer, more efficient operations and improved crew well-being, according to the owner.
The four tankers are classed by Bureau Veritas and will be operated by James Fisher Maritime Transport primarily in northwest Europe, where they will deliver IMO class II chemicals and oil products on behalf of customers.