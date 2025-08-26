VESSEL REVIEW | Kystbunker III – Shuttle tanker to serve Norwegian coastal and shortsea routes
Akdeniz Shipyard in Turkey recently delivered a new oil tanker to a Norwegian customer.
Designed by Turkey’s Norden Ship Design House, Kystbunker III measures 54.6 by 10.95 metres (179 by 35.93 feet) and has a total cargo capacity of 1,200 cubic metres (42,000 cubic feet). A draught of only 3.6 metres (12 feet) will permit navigation on Norwegian coastal and shortsea routes.
The vessel will primarily be used to transport refined petroleum products between regional ports. Her daily duties include safe loading, short-distance transport, and rapid discharge of oil products.
Enhanced flexibility and safety features
“Kystbunker III has been specially designed for safe and efficient operations in restricted waters and short-sea trades,” Akdeniz told Baird Maritime. “With a double-hull structure, optimised cargo handling systems, and compliance with the latest IMO environmental standards, she combines compact size with high operational flexibility.”
Akdeniz said that the owner had requested a vessel that would be fuel-efficient, environmentally compliant, and capable of operating in shallow-draught ports while ensuring maximum safety in cargo handling. This therefore meant designing a highly reliable propulsion system, a flexible cargo pumping arrangement, and an easy-to-maintain equipment layout.
“In addition, the vessel needed to serve not only larger commercial ships but also smaller fishing vessels and fish farms. For this reason, she was designed with the capability to carry and handle multiple fuel types, providing the owner with maximum operational flexibility.”
The builder said Kystbunker III provides the owner with a modern, efficient, and environmentally compliant replacement for older tonnage. The vessel fills the gap in regional oil transportation by offering shallow-draught capability, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs, thus allowing the owner to serve ports and trades where larger tankers cannot operate.
Power for the ship is provided by a Scania main engine that produces 750 hp (560 kW) at 1,800 rpm. The engine drives a Nogva controllable-pitch propeller via a ZF W650 gearbox. Akdeniz said a controllable-pitch propeller was selected because it provides enhanced manoeuvrability and operational efficiency.
The propulsion setup also features a selective catalytic reduction system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III emissions requirements.
Full equipment selection in a hull ideal for shallow waters
The electronics suite meanwhile includes an X-band radar, AIS, echosounder, navtex and MF/HF radios from Furuno, a Simrad autopilot, Entel VHF and UHF radios, a Jotron Tron EPIRB, a Gill Windsonic anemometer, and Tokyo-Keiki magnetic and gyroscopic compasses.
“The main challenge during construction was the high level of precision required in cargo tank and pipeline installation to meet international standards,” Akdeniz told Baird Maritime. “Coordinating the delivery of specialised equipment such as cargo pumps and automation systems within tight timelines was also a key factor.”
The builder said valuable experience was gained in balancing a compact design with advanced technology integration. This project enhanced know-how in efficient cargo system layouts and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions, and the lessons learned will be applied in future small and medium-sized tanker construction projects.
“In addition, we implemented an internal piping arrangement, routing pipelines inside the vessel rather than externally. This significantly reduced exposure to external factors and improved both safety and durability of the cargo systems.”