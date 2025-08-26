VESSEL REVIEW | Kystbunker III – Shuttle tanker to serve Norwegian coastal and shortsea routes

Akdeniz Shipyard in Turkey recently delivered a new oil tanker to a Norwegian customer.

Designed by Turkey’s Norden Ship Design House, Kystbunker III measures 54.6 by 10.95 metres (179 by 35.93 feet) and has a total cargo capacity of 1,200 cubic metres (42,000 cubic feet). A draught of only 3.6 metres (12 feet) will permit navigation on Norwegian coastal and shortsea routes.

The vessel will primarily be used to transport refined petroleum products between regional ports. Her daily duties include safe loading, short-distance transport, and rapid discharge of oil products.