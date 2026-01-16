VESSEL REVIEW | Ivan Aivazovsky – Russia's SCF Group acquires ice-capable MR product tanker
Russian state-owned shipping company the SCF Group has taken delivery of a new MR tanker built by Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.
Named after a 19th century Russian painter, Ivan Aivazovsky (Иван Айвазовский) is notable for being the first Russian-built MR tanker to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system. She is the lead ship of a new series of vessels built to transport oil and chemical products, including products from areas that require navigation through ice.
According to SCF Chairman and CEO Igor Tonkovidov, the introduction of the ship satisfies Russia’s need for new large-capacity tankers to ensure stable energy transportation. The vessels in her series were also built to comply with all applicable international environmental protection standards.
Durable design suitable for international trade
The newbuild has a length of 183 metres (600 feet), a beam of 32.2 metres (106 feet), a draught of 13.4 metres (44 feet), a deadweight of 49,800, and an 8,900kW (12,000hp), IMO Tier III-compliant dual-fuel main engine that can run on LNG as well as conventional marine fuels. LNG will be used as the primary fuel to help reduce emissions of NOx, SOx, and CO2.
The MR designation indicates suitability for international trade, even visits to key ports with draught restrictions. The hull has been strengthened to comply with ice class 1B standards, allowing for safe year-round navigation in the Baltic Sea and Northern Russian waters even during periods of light ice conditions.
The reinforced hull will enable the ship to sail with reduced reliance on dedicated icebreakers.
Fitted with safety features and energy-saving systems
The segregated tanks permit simultaneous transport of multiple types of oil and chemical cargo, while advanced handling systems facilitate efficient loading and discharge and minimise the risk of contamination.
Other notable features include ballast water treatment systems, waste heat recovery systems, and a special hull coating that can reduce drag, thereby improving fuel efficiency. Accommodation for 25 crewmembers is also available, as are SOLAS- and MARPOL-compliant lifesaving appliances and fire suppression equipment.
Ivan Aivazovsky was built in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.