VESSEL REVIEW | Ivan Aivazovsky – Russia's SCF Group acquires ice-capable MR product tanker

Russian state-owned shipping company the SCF Group has taken delivery of a new MR tanker built by Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

Named after a 19th century Russian painter, Ivan Aivazovsky (Иван Айвазовский) is notable for being the first Russian-built MR tanker to be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system. She is the lead ship of a new series of vessels built to transport oil and chemical products, including products from areas that require navigation through ice.

According to SCF Chairman and CEO Igor Tonkovidov, the introduction of the ship satisfies Russia’s need for new large-capacity tankers to ensure stable energy transportation. The vessels in her series were also built to comply with all applicable international environmental protection standards.