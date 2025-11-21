VESSEL REVIEW | Huanghuai & Shuirong – Shanghai Junzheng Siduoerte to deploy chemical tankers on international routes

The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG), a division under the China Shipbuilding Group, has handed over two new stainless steel chemical tankers in a series to local owner Shanghai Junzheng Siduoerte Shipping.

Classed by China Classification Society, Huanghuai (黄槐) and Shuirong (水榕) are the first two vessels in a series of chemical tankers built by WSIG and certified for operation on international routes.