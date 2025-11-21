VESSEL REVIEW | Huanghuai & Shuirong – Shanghai Junzheng Siduoerte to deploy chemical tankers on international routes
The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG), a division under the China Shipbuilding Group, has handed over two new stainless steel chemical tankers in a series to local owner Shanghai Junzheng Siduoerte Shipping.
Classed by China Classification Society, Huanghuai (黄槐) and Shuirong (水榕) are the first two vessels in a series of chemical tankers built by WSIG and certified for operation on international routes.
Greater cargo-carrying flexibility
The vessels each have an LOA of 118 metres (387 feet), a beam of 19.5 metres (64 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), a deadweight of 9,200, and an IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion system that can deliver a service speed of 13 knots.
The chemical cargo – which can consist of TDI, MDI, and other substances – is carried in 70 tanks.
Capacity improvements with little change in overall dimensions
Compared to tankers of similar size, the newbuilds enjoy lower fuel consumption, higher loading capacity, and a larger crew capacity.
They also incorporate intelligent ship systems through which operators as shore-based control station can monitor the vessels’ various operating parameters in real time.
Huanghuai and Shuirong are also the first new ships to be acquired by Shanghai Junzheng Siduoerte Shipping in 14 years.