VESSEL REVIEW | Hercules Harriet – Multi-fuel capable bunkering ship for UAE operator
A new bunkering vessel was recently handed over to UAE-based Hercules Tanker Management (HTM).
Hercules Harriet was built by China Communications Construction Company subsidiary Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding as the first in a series of ten bunkering ships ordered by HTM.
She is capable of transporting conventional marine fuels as well as 100 per cent biofuel and methanol, thus allowing her to serve a broader range of customers.
Diesel-electric propulsion with possibility of battery retrofit
The newbuild has a length of 104 metres (341 feet), a beam of 19 metres (62 feet), a depth of 10 metres (32 feet), a deadweight of 7,700, a gross tonnage of 4,988, and a service speed of 10 knots.
She features a diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of IMO Tier III-compliant generators and Schottel thrusters but can be configured for battery hybrid operation in the future.
Her optimised hull can help her reduce her own fuel consumption, resulting in emissions reductions of around 20 per cent compared to tankers powered by conventional fuels.
Greater flexibility in cargo handling compared to traditional bunkering platforms
The ship is fitted with five cargo tanks plus four sewage tanks. Each cargo tank is fitted with a pump, thus permitting simultaneous loading and unloading of up to six different types of liquid cargo for faster turnarounds.
Hercules Harriet was built in compliance with Portuguese flag requirements and Lloyd’s Register class rules including those that cover unlimited navigation areas. She is currently deployed in Europe, providing bunkering services for clients calling at ports on the continent.