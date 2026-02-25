VESSEL REVIEW | Hercules Harriet – Multi-fuel capable bunkering ship for UAE operator

A new bunkering vessel was recently handed over to UAE-based Hercules Tanker Management (HTM).

Hercules Harriet was built by China Communications Construction Company subsidiary Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding as the first in a series of ten bunkering ships ordered by HTM.

She is capable of transporting conventional marine fuels as well as 100 per cent biofuel and methanol, thus allowing her to serve a broader range of customers.