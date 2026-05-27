Henghui 102
Henghui 102
Tankers

VESSEL REVIEW | Henghui 102 – Chinese river-sea chemical tanker with ice navigation capability

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China's Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently handed over a new chemical tanker ordered by local owner Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping.

The double-bottom, double-hull Henghui 102 (恒晖102) has an LOA of 97.1 metres (319 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a design draught of 5.05 metres (16.6 feet), a depth of seven metres (23 feet), a deadweight of 3,490, and a top speed of 13.2 knots.

The chemical cargo will be stored in ten IMO type II stainless steel sloped tanks that have a total capacity of approximately 4,660 cubic metres (1.025 million gallons). The cargo that can be carried includes hazardous chemicals such as phenol.

Automated systems ensuring reduced footprint and construction times

Henghui 102 heading out for sea trials
Henghui 102 heading out for sea trials

Automated welding technologies were extensively applied all throughout, resulting in a 30 per cent reduction in material use and an 80 per cent improvement in efficiency.

Construction of the ship also entailed the combined implementation of stainless steel groove wall segmentation and deck segmentation. According to Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Project Manager Huang Qing, this approach helped make welding easier and effectively improved the quality and efficiency of groove wall segmentation.

Suitable for domestic and international trade

Designed with a streamlined bulbous bow, the vessel is capable of sailing in international waters as well as China's near-sea zones and inland waterways such as the Yangtze River.

Power for the ship is provided by a 6N280ZLC-6 main engine supplied by Qingdao Zichai Boyang. The onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from three Nanshang Kangfu 300kW generators.

Construction of Henghui 102 was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, including those that cover navigation in class B ice areas.

Henghui 102
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Chemical tanker
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping, China
Builder: Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, China
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 97.1 metres (319 feet)
Beam: 15 metres (49 feet)
Draught: 5.05 metres (16.6 feet)
Depth: 7.0 metres (23 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 3490
Capacity: 4,660 cubic metres (1.025 million gallons)
Main engine: Qingdao Zichai Boyang 6N280ZLC-6
Generators: 3 x Nanshang Kangfu, each 300 kW
Maximum speed: 13.2 knots
Type of fuel: Diesel
Asia
China
China Classification Society
Yangtze River
Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry
Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping
Henghui 102 (vessel)
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