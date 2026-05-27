VESSEL REVIEW | Henghui 102 – Chinese river-sea chemical tanker with ice navigation capability

China's Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently handed over a new chemical tanker ordered by local owner Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping.

The double-bottom, double-hull Henghui 102 (恒晖102) has an LOA of 97.1 metres (319 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a design draught of 5.05 metres (16.6 feet), a depth of seven metres (23 feet), a deadweight of 3,490, and a top speed of 13.2 knots.

The chemical cargo will be stored in ten IMO type II stainless steel sloped tanks that have a total capacity of approximately 4,660 cubic metres (1.025 million gallons). The cargo that can be carried includes hazardous chemicals such as phenol.