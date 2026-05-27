VESSEL REVIEW | Henghui 102 – Chinese river-sea chemical tanker with ice navigation capability
China's Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry recently handed over a new chemical tanker ordered by local owner Zhoushan Yongcheng Shipping.
The double-bottom, double-hull Henghui 102 (恒晖102) has an LOA of 97.1 metres (319 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a design draught of 5.05 metres (16.6 feet), a depth of seven metres (23 feet), a deadweight of 3,490, and a top speed of 13.2 knots.
The chemical cargo will be stored in ten IMO type II stainless steel sloped tanks that have a total capacity of approximately 4,660 cubic metres (1.025 million gallons). The cargo that can be carried includes hazardous chemicals such as phenol.
Automated systems ensuring reduced footprint and construction times
Automated welding technologies were extensively applied all throughout, resulting in a 30 per cent reduction in material use and an 80 per cent improvement in efficiency.
Construction of the ship also entailed the combined implementation of stainless steel groove wall segmentation and deck segmentation. According to Jiangxi Xinjiang Shipbuilding Project Manager Huang Qing, this approach helped make welding easier and effectively improved the quality and efficiency of groove wall segmentation.
Suitable for domestic and international trade
Designed with a streamlined bulbous bow, the vessel is capable of sailing in international waters as well as China's near-sea zones and inland waterways such as the Yangtze River.
Power for the ship is provided by a 6N280ZLC-6 main engine supplied by Qingdao Zichai Boyang. The onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from three Nanshang Kangfu 300kW generators.
Construction of Henghui 102 was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, including those that cover navigation in class B ice areas.