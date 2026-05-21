VESSEL REVIEW | Haixin Oil 617 – China National Aviation Fuel places double-hulled tanker into service
China’s Zhejiang Mingfei Shipbuilding has handed over a new double-hulled oil tanker to local customer the China National Aviation Fuel Group (CNAF).
Large capacity coupled with coastal navigation capability
Haixin Oil 617 (海鑫油617; Haixin You 617) has an LOA of 139 metres (456 feet), a beam of 22.4 metres (73.5 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 11.9 metres (39 feet), and a deadweight of 14,000.
The ship’s oil cargo is kept in 12 tanks with a total capacity of 18,466 cubic metres (652,120 cubic feet).
Suitable for ice navigation
The vessel is powered by a Qingdao Zichai Boyang 8N330-EW diesel engine that delivers a service speed of 12.5 knots. A Zhenjiang China Marine ZFC6 508-84K 700kW generator meanwhile supplies electrical power for the various onboard systems.
Haixin Oil 617 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those that cover navigation in class B ice areas. The ship is being operated by CNAF Haixin Shipping, CNAF’s aviation fuel transport division primarily in the Pudong district of Shanghai.