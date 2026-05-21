Haixin Oil 617
Haixin Oil 617
Tankers

VESSEL REVIEW | Haixin Oil 617 – China National Aviation Fuel places double-hulled tanker into service

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China’s Zhejiang Mingfei Shipbuilding has handed over a new double-hulled oil tanker to local customer the China National Aviation Fuel Group (CNAF).

Large capacity coupled with coastal navigation capability

Haixin Oil 617 (海鑫油617; Haixin You 617) has an LOA of 139 metres (456 feet), a beam of 22.4 metres (73.5 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 11.9 metres (39 feet), and a deadweight of 14,000.

The ship’s oil cargo is kept in 12 tanks with a total capacity of 18,466 cubic metres (652,120 cubic feet).

Suitable for ice navigation

Haixin Oil 617
Haixin Oil 617China Classification Society

The vessel is powered by a Qingdao Zichai Boyang 8N330-EW diesel engine that delivers a service speed of 12.5 knots. A Zhenjiang China Marine ZFC6 508-84K 700kW generator meanwhile supplies electrical power for the various onboard systems.

Haixin Oil 617 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those that cover navigation in class B ice areas. The ship is being operated by CNAF Haixin Shipping, CNAF’s aviation fuel transport division primarily in the Pudong district of Shanghai.

Haixin Oil 617
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Oil tanker
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: China National Aviation Fuel Group
Operator: CNAF Haixin Shipping, China
Length overall: 139 metres (456 feet)
Beam: 22.4 metres (73.5 feet)
Draught: 7.9 metres (26 feet)
Depth: 11.9 metres (39 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 14000
Capacity: 18,466 cubic metres (652,120 cubic feet)
Main engine: Qingdao Zichai Boyang 8N330-EW
Generator: Zhenjiang China Marine ZFC6 508-84K, 700 kW
Cruising speed: 12.5 knots
Type of fuel: Diesel
Operational area: Shanghai, China
Asia
China
China Classification Society
Zhejiang Mingfei Shipbuilding
China National Aviation Fuel Group
Haixin Oil 617 (vessel)
CNAF Haixin Shipping
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