VESSEL REVIEW | Haixin Oil 617 – China National Aviation Fuel places double-hulled tanker into service

China’s Zhejiang Mingfei Shipbuilding has handed over a new double-hulled oil tanker to local customer the China National Aviation Fuel Group (CNAF).

Large capacity coupled with coastal navigation capability

Haixin Oil 617 (海鑫油617; Haixin You 617) has an LOA of 139 metres (456 feet), a beam of 22.4 metres (73.5 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 11.9 metres (39 feet), and a deadweight of 14,000.

The ship’s oil cargo is kept in 12 tanks with a total capacity of 18,466 cubic metres (652,120 cubic feet).